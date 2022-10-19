Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

Shares of WSO opened at $257.28 on Wednesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

