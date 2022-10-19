Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.67 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $278.86 million and $40.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00013850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.07 or 0.06765217 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,375,710 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

