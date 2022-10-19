QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. 115,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,795. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.