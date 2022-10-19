Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $4.42 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00023038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 267.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $180,982.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,188.03 or 1.00007615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00057225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 7.00054716 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,000.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

