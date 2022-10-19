Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 145,672 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRAGet Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $489,457.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,774,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,977.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,726 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $489,074.14.

Shares of IMRA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 945,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.48. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in IMARA by 252.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMARA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IMARA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

