Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.34 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $85.34 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.96 or 0.01437752 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005753 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021378 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.01607627 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

