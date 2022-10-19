Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.16

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 38888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

