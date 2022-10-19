Request (REQ) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $111.79 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00056080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11418073 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $16,582,380.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

