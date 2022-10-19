Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dover Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

DOV opened at $123.41 on Monday. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

