Richard Crowe Sells 2,573 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 562,566 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

