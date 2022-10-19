Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,440.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $21,681.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,764. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

