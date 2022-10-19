Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Head-To-Head Survey

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81% Donegal Group 0.42% 1.97% 0.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.32 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.26 Donegal Group $816.47 million 0.57 $25.25 million $0.12 119.75

This table compares Root and Donegal Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Root and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 4 1 0 2.00 Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Root currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 179.84%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Root on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

