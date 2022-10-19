Rune Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $392,611.61 and $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $20.01 or 0.00103700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01143043 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

