Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,098 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 270,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. 4,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

