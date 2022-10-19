Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 587,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 153,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

