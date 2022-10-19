Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,647. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

