Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SASR opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

