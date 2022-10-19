Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.13

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Schroders Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

