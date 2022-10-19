Security Asset Management Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.04.

Shares of BX traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. 88,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,360. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

