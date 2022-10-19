Security Asset Management Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Security Asset Management cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.9% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.64.

American Tower Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.62. 45,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.