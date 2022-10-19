Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock remained flat at GBX 78.50 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.17. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 78.50 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.29.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

