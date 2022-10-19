Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Plans GBX 0.10 Dividend

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shanta Gold Price Performance
SHG stock opened at GBX 12.59 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.24. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.57. The firm has a market cap of £131.98 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
