Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $224,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,351. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

