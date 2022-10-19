Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.41.

Netflix Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $33.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.82. 935,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,609,505. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

