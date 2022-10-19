Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 31,659 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 368.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $120.69. 117,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

