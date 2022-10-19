Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declines By 6.8%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after buying an additional 1,137,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

