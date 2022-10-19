Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Rises By 5.2%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 19,410,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

