Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Expands By 9.9%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
BellRing Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 876,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,484. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
