Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Expands By 9.9%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 876,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,484. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

