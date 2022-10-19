Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Grows By 8.4%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,810,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 17,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. 223,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,372,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

