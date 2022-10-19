Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Decreases By 10.7%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

DSX stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 429,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,474. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $366.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.88%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

