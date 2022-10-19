Short Interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Increases By 13.5%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 148,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,787. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

