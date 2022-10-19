Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Declines By 10.7%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 95,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EKSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 41,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.