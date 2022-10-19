Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Decreases By 6.0%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.8% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.36. 703,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,648. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

