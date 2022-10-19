Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Rises By 9.4%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 38,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $740.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.23. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.