Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Decreases By 8.2%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 161,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $367,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
GasLog Partners Price Performance
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. Research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -5.56%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
