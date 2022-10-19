Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Drops By 9.3%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 427,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HARP remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,540. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.52% and a negative net margin of 329.76%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.