Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Rises By 13.1%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 154.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

HBT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.96.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

