Short Interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Decreases By 8.4%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 165.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $496,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 620,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,776. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 215.00%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

