Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Drops By 9.2%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HumanCo Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMCO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 48.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HumanCo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,409. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

