Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Grows By 12.3%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Insider Activity
In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
iHeartMedia Price Performance
iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $954.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
