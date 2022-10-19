ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair raised ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.40, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $40.68.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $260,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,393 shares of company stock valued at $450,439. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

