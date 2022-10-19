SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 2,114 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 217,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $620.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.11. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

