Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $171.67 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00268116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00120260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00759240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00560932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00249893 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,282,132,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.