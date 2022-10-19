Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $171.67 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022266 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00268116 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00120260 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00759240 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00560932 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00249893 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,282,132,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.