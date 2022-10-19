Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 40.8%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) shares dropped 40.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,159,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 343,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

