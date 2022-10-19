Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.68. 224,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

