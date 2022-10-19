Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $3.52 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.18. 106,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

