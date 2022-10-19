Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 326 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.72. 787,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

