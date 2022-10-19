Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 502 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.