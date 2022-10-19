SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $151.62. 359,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

