SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.29

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.29 and last traded at $66.32, with a volume of 1292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.95.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXC. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

